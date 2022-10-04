Genealogy Group meets at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover your family roots on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Rockingham Library in Bellows Falls, Vt. If you own a laptop, please bring it along. With the many free databases available at the library, it’s hard to tell what you might find. Both beginners and seasoned genealogists are welcome.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.