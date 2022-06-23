CHESTER, Vt. – Each year Mr. Paul Bremer awards the Frances Bremer History Prize in memory of his late wife. Mrs. Bremer was an ardent student of history and encouraged others to immerse themselves in American History.

The Prize was established in 2020 and carries an award of $1,000 to a student or group of students at Green Mountain Union High School. Applicants create an original research project on a topic in American History, and the winners are chosen based on the quality of their research, writing, and analysis.

The winners this year are a pair of seniors, Mackenzie Martin and Emma Kirdzik. Mackenzie and Emma also submitted their project to the Vermont History Day competition and won first place.