Fourth anniversary of the USS Vermont celebrated

REGION – On April 18, 2024, the fourth anniversary of the commissioning of the USS Vermont (SSN 792) into active duty will be celebrated with a resolution read in the House Chamber in Montpelier. The resolution honors our namesake nuclear submarine, her crew, and their families; it designates April 18 as USS Vermont Day. Members of the USS Vermont Support Group (VSG), and USS Vermont sponsor Gloria Valdez will join the Legislators in honoring “Big Sugar” and her crew, and to answer questions about the Green Mountain State’s third USS Vermont now at her new home port in Naval Station Pearl Harbor Hawaii.

The VSG is an all-volunteer charity established in 2020 with the mission to support the USS Vermont, our honorary Vermonter sailors, and their families for the life of the boat. Several Vermont mementos reflecting Vermont have been donated to the submarine: a carved replica of the USS Vermont created by Chris Miller from a disused piece of mahogany from the sculpting of the Goddess Ceres on top of the State House dome; a silver service maple syrup jug from the second USS Vermont, the battleship BB-20; a blown glass “sub in a maple syrup jug” created by Bern Gallery artists; covered bridge photos from John Knox to adorn the Catamount Tavern (crew’s mess) cabinets; and many more. These donations connect the crew with their namesake state and instill pride in representing Vermont each day they serve.

Each newly assigned sailor receives a canvas Sunshine Bag with USS Vermont (SSN 792) on one side, and Vermont’s motto “Freedom and Unity” on the other. The bags are filled with a pint of Maple Syrup from one of our Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association partner counties, a Vermont Strong license plate from the Vermont DMV, a pair of Darn Tough Vermont socks, and several “Tastes of Vermont” from our Vermont Specialty Foods Association partners, including Butterfly Bakery, Lyman’s Specialties, and Cabot Creamery.

For USS Vermont Day 2024, the VSG will have a display in the Card Room at the State House to answer questions about our namesake submarine and her crew. We’re planning a press conference to express our appreciation to our partners for their 2024 Sunshine Bag donations and to continue to encourage all Vermonters to support the companies that support our sailors. We welcome all Vermonters to stop by the State House, learn about our namesake submarine, and come on board with us supporting the USS Vermont.

For more information, contact Gary Frymire, President, USS Vermont Support Group, at 802-598-0843 or ussvtvsg@gmail.com.