SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Military historians Myric McBain and Cori Santagate will present “First Jump on Fortress Europe” on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m., at the Springfield Art and Historical Society, 65 Route 106, North Springfield, Vt.

In July of 1943, the 82nd Airborne Division participated in the first large-scale airborne assault in history, “Operation Husky,” the Allied invasion of Sicily during the World War II. This presentation will focus on the events surrounding their dangerous mission to secure vital points behind Axis lines, the weapons and equipment they used, and the recorded adventures of several of the participants. Afterward, there will be a Q&A session with the presenters, as well as a chance to see military artifacts from the period.

This program is free and open to all. For more information, call 802-886-7935, or email sahs@vermontel.net.