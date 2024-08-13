Finding family histories at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Wayne Blanchard will demonstrate how to navigate the expanding resources available online to find full-text copies of family and local town histories on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 10:30 a.m., at the Rockingham Library. Bring your own laptop to explore on your own.

Discovering online book collections can be a way to find family history. For those exploring their genealogy, family histories could be a way to help unlock secrets of the past and lead to a way to expand the family tree. Especially for those with some New England heritage, many town histories also contain brief genealogies of the families who lived there. See what people in the past have put in print.