SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Professor Meg Mott with Vermont Humanities Council at the Springfield Town Library Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. for her presentation of “Do We Still Need an Armed Citizenry?”

Why did a “republican form of government” require an armed citizenry?

For most of its life, the Second Amendment was a very sleepy amendment. Unlike the First Amendment, which quickly raised the vexing problem of what speech is protected, the Second Amendment received very little attention from cities and states until after the 9/11 attacks.

In this presentation, Professor Meg Mott focuses on the political theory behind the Second Amendment. What were the hopes and fears behind the Second Amendment, and why was it written in the passive voice? She’ll consider the arguments that support a 21st-century reading of this most-cited amendment and what constitutional arguments are being used to limit the gun rights newly afforded by the Supreme Court.

After 20 years of teaching political theory and constitutional law to Marlboro College undergraduates, Meg Mott has taken her love of argument to the general public.

This is a Vermont Humanities Council event sponsored by the town of Springfield.

The Springfield Town Library is handicap accessible. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Tracey at 802-885-3108 or stlvtprograms@gmail.com.