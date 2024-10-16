Dinoman comes to Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library invites the community to an exciting event featuring dinosaurs with Dinoman on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. This special event with giant dinosaurs on display will take place next door to the library at the Masonic Temple.

Dinosaur tracks lead right to Bellows Falls. Have no fear, Dinoman is here. With magic, merry mayhem, and magnificent props, families will be taken on a trip throughout the Mesozoic era. How do we know dinosaurs were here? What is a fossil? How are they made? The fun, informative, and interactive performance for all ages will start as Dinoman (Bob Lisaius) follows tracks to the stage, and end with the discovery of a number of life-sized dinosaurs. Dinoman has garnered a “Best Bet” from the LA Times, has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, and has appeared at Boston’s First Night 15 times.

A dino-themed lunch will follow Dinoman’s performance. The lunch is free for families, registration is requested; let the library know your family will be staying for lunch by registering at www.rockinghamlibrary.org.

Dinoman is presented as part of Family Night Out, a free monthly event for families hosted by the Greater Falls Family Partnership with support from the Bellows Falls Rotary. The Greater Falls Family Partnership is made up of Building Bright Futures, Greater Falls Connections, Parks Place Community Resource Center, Rockingham Free Public Library, and Springfield Area Parent Child Center. With thanks for the generous use of their building, this event is made possible by the Bellows Falls Masonic Temple. For more information, contact Sam at the library at 802-463-4270, youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, or any of the Greater Falls Family Partnership organizations.