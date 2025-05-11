Coolidge film in production this May

REGION – “Silent Cal” is a short film written and directed by Claire McKey Berkman that highlights the people and places of Calvin Coolidge’s childhood in Vermont.

The short film cuts between Coolidge’s first date with his future wife Grace, and imaginative flashbacks of the family members that shaped him into the hardworking and altruistic man that later became president. Though Coolidge is the protagonist, he remains silent the entire time, which allows him to join viewers as an audience member to his story, thus creating a unique perspective for a biopic.

Another special element to this film is our site-specific production – rather than recreating spaces in a studio, the production has permission to film in the historic locations from Coolidge’s childhood, including the Plymouth Notch, and Black River Academy Museum, where Coolidge went to school.

The hope is that the short acts as a proof of concept to gain support in the making of the feature film. The feature script has placed as a quarter- and semi-finalist in multiple script competitions.

The “Silent Cal” team includes Red Vault Productions, Stefan Beaumont and Wendy Reynolds, who screened their documentary “The Forgotten” all over the state last year to raise funds for towns affected by the 2023 and 2024 floods.

Other Vermont filmmakers working on the project include Louis Bronson, assistant director/producer, and Kiersten White, producer. The cast is made of Vermont actors, including students from Woodstock’s Yoh Theatre Players.

The production is also receiving support from the wardrobe department of New England Youth Theatre to source period-accurate costuming. After the May production, the film will go into postproduction, then be submitted to film festivals. Along with the hopes of gaining support to make the feature film, the team aspires to have as many people as possible learn about Coolidge, the Vermont communities that raised him, and encourage them to visit the historic sites in person.

The team has just launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise the remainder of the film’s budget. Please follow them on Instagram @silentcalfilm, and check out the fundraising page to learn more about the production and team, at www.crowdfundr.com/silentcalfilm.