Constitution reading premieres Oct. 27

LUDLOW, Vt. – Nearly a year ago, a large group of community members came together in the Okemo Valley TV studio to read the United States Constitution. Spearheaded by Cavendish resident and former Okemo Valley TV Board member Wendy Regier, the concept was each person would read a short section on camera, and then the station’s staff would edit it together as one cohesive piece, called “The People Speak.”

It has become clear that an in-person screening is not going to happen anytime soon. Okemo Valley TV will instead premiere “The People Speak” on its community access TV channel and You Tube channel Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., one week prior to Election Day. It will continue to televise periodically through November and will also be available for viewing on the website.

“While we were in a holding pattern for some time with how and when to release this important project, I think the timing now actually works out well,” says Executive Director Patrick Cody. “It nicely augments all of our election-oriented programming right now, at a time when people are really thinking about voting and democracy.”

The station’s Education & Government channel features programming on local and statewide candidates, including candidate statements being recorded in Okemo Valley TV’s studio, as well as candidate forums and debates for statewide office. All of the election programs are also available to watch on the station’s website.

Okemo Valley TV is a nonprofit community TV station and media center based in Ludlow and serving the surrounding region. For more information, visit www.okemovalley.tv or call 802-228-8808.