Cavendish village historic walking tour

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Cavendish village is home to some of the oldest buildings in town: Academy Building started in 1782; the Cavendish Historical Society Museum (1834) and the Cavendish Stone Church (1844). In addition, there is the boarding house where Phineas Gage was taken after the tamping rod went through head as well as the site where the Dutton House once stood. Now at the Shelburne Museum, it was believed to have been haunted and it seems the spirits have remained with the house, as many volunteers and staff at its current location prefer not to work in the building.

The Cavendish Historical Society is hosting a walking tour of Cavendish village Sunday, Aug. 9 starting at 2 p.m. at the museum, 1958 Main Street. The tour will include a number of stops along the way. In addition to the buildings noted above, other locations include Gay Brothers Mill, a history of stone buildings including Black River Health Center, Hickernell and no Mr. Hickernell is not buried in the basement, Stone Church, and Spaulding House. Also included will be the Cavendish Cemetery and more.

This is a free event and open to the public. Please note, masks and social distancing are required. For more information, call 802-226-7807 or email margocaulfield@icloud.com.