Bucky Lew, from allyship to a championship

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m., join Bucky Lew biographer Chris Boucher at the Springfield Town Library for an interactive author talk. Chris will share photographs and stories from Lew’s career, and answer your questions about the man and the game of the times.

Harry “Bucky” Lew was basketball’s first black professional. In a career that spanned a quarter century, Lew was the first black player, coach, manager, referee, and team owner in integrated professional basketball. One of the highlights of his career was his time with the Springfield Athletic Club, with whom he won a state championship in 1907.

Chris Boucher lives just north of Boston with his wife, and near his sons and grandson. He is passionate about basketball, learning, and writing. While his hoops skills remain on the amateur side, he has put in the work to earn master’s degrees in education and creative writing to improve there.

“The Original Bucky Lew: Basketball’s First Black Professional” is his third book and first biography. Chris’ grandparents were neighbors of the Lews in Lowell, Mass., where Bucky was a hometown hero.

This event is free and open to the public. Call the library at 802-885-3108 if you have any questions.