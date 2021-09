REGION – If you hear church bells Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 4 p.m., it is to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution in Sept. 17, 1787, celebrating its 234th anniversary. The tradition of celebrating the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution who petitioned Congress to set aside a date. Constitution Day was signed into public law Aug. 2, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower and is observed every year on Sept. 17.