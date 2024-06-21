Bellows Falls Library grandfather clock rededicated

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pictured, left to right, are Rick Matthews; Nancy McAuliffe, Bellows Falls Woman’s Club president; and Eileen Charbonneau-Gullo, club member, in front of the Rockingham Free Public Library’s grandfather clock. The clock was presented to the library in 1909. Rick recently refurbished the antique clock to working order, and it was rededicated to the library as it struck noon on June 1. The woman’s club has been supportive of the library and the upkeep of the clock over its life.