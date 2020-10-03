Bellows Falls Historical Society annual meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Historical Society will hold its annual meeting Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. This year there is one vacancy to be filled on our board.

The meeting will be held at the Labyrinth, which is along the Riverfront Trail, past the Adams Grist Mill on Mill Street in Bellows Falls. If there is inclement weather, we will meet at our center on 31 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed in both locations.

Make sure to check our Facebook page for updates. You can also find our center hours and other information on the www.bellowsfallshistoricalsociety.org website.