BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Towards the end of the war in Vietnam, during the spring of 1973, the North Vietnamese released 591 American POWs for Operation Homecoming. According to U.S. military intelligence, by late 1972, close to 1,200 Americans were being held in Vietnam, roughly 300 in Laos, 100 in Cambodia.

So what happened to the rest of them?

Get an idea as to the what and why on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 7p.m., at the Rockingham Public Library. The event is free and open to all.