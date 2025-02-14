Amelia Earhart at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us at the Springfield Town Library, on Thursday, March 6, at 6 p.m., for a performance of Amelia Earhart by Sheryl Faye.

Earhart’s fearless, adventuresome spirit leads to hair-raising rides down her homemade roller coaster, and she is enthralled with the wonders of the new “flying machines” during a family vacation to the Iowa State Fair.

As she matures, she is fulfilled by her work as a nurse’s aide, and begins to consider a career in medicine. This idea “flies out the window,” however, when she pays a pilot $1 to take her up for a short “hop” in his plane. From then on, the science of aviation became her passion as flying became her career.

She follows her dreams with an indomitable spirit, and her story will inspire everyone to pursue their own budding interests, whatever they may be, and will also reinforce the importance of family, respect for others, and individuality.

This event is free and open to the public. Call 802-885-3108 if you have any questions.

To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.