Alumni Association gala at BRAM

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River High School Alumni Association and the Black River Academy Museum hope you will join in the gala activities scheduled for June 10, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call it a homecoming if it fits your fancy.

You can enjoy games, barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, and music, all on the grounds of the museum and the Ludlow Senior Center next door on High Street. For a small fee, you can enter the cornhole tournament, winner take all.

Admission to the museum will be free. Don’t miss the new displays of memorabilia and other items on the top floor, especially if you graduated from Black River High School, dedicated to the history of the school. A selection of duplicate photos and trophies will be for sale.

Calvin Coolidge, who graduated from the Black River Academy in 1890, will make special appearances in several places in the museum. He will briefly describe portions of his life, and will welcome questions.

Don’t let this be a last blast from the past. Come and enjoy the festivities and connect with old friends and classmates this month, and in years to come.

Stay tuned for more information, and mark your calendar. For more information, contact Georgia Brehm at the Black River Academy Museum at 802-228-5050.