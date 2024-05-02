Adventure begins at the Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – As the weather begins to warm up, the Rockingham Free Public Library invites you to find adventure this spring – starting at the library. The library is pleased to be launching a new outdoor, immersive experience throughout the village and history called “Bellows Falls in Time.” Part scavenger hunt and part history lesson, all anyone needs to play is a cell phone.

Bellows Falls in Time begins in front of the library by texting “Hello” to a number, or scanning a QR code, both available at the library, to start receiving messages from someone lost in time who needs to visit historic locations in the village to remember who they are, and why Bellows Falls is important to them. Participants will need to have their cell phone sounds up, answer their phone or check their messages, and click the links to find the clues, get instructions on where to go, and solve the mystery.

The game was developed with help from the community. Says youth services librarian Sam Howard, “One aspect of designing this that I enjoyed was being able to include other organizations, like the historical society and Rockingham for Progress, as well as other individuals who lent their voices and talent to making the game more interesting.”

This project is made possible through a program called “Engaging Beyond Our Walls,” with funding and support from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Playful City Lab, and American University Game Center. The library now joins a small group of libraries nationally offering community game-based programming. The goal of this game is to connect the community more deeply to our neighborhoods and our history. For more information about this program, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or visit the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.