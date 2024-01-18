Abenaki tribal recognition celebration

WESTMINSTER WEST, Vt. – Living Earth Action Group and the Atowi Project are thrilled to announce a captivating presentation that is set to shed light on the complex dynamics at play among the Abenaki First Nations Grand Council in Quebec, Canada, and the four Vermont state-recognized Abenaki bands. With the recent recognition of all four Vermont tribes, this event couldn’t come at a more significant time.

In 2012, a historic moment occurred when then Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin signed two bills officially recognizing the Koasek and Mississquoi Abenaki tribes. These two bands joined the Nulhegan Abenaki and Elnu Abenaki, marking the formal recognition of all four tribes in Vermont. This achievement was the result of a 36-year-long struggle by these tribes to reclaim their Abenaki identity, a victory that brought joy and validation to their communities.

Fast forward to 2024, and Living Earth Action Group and Atowi Project are hosting an enlightening presentation by Brattleboro/Wantastegok resident and Atowi Project co-director Rich Holschuh, along with other potential guests. This presentation, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, at 6:30 p.m., at the Congregational Church of Westminster West, promises to explore the intricate relationships and dynamics between the Vermont state-recognized Abenaki bands and the Abenaki First Nations Grand Council in Quebec, Canada.

Recently, prominent media outlets like UVM, Vermont Public, and VT Digger have provided platforms for the First Nations Abenaki to question the standing of the Vermont Abenaki. To those unfamiliar with the deep-seated place-based Abenaki histories and cultures, and the complex native-settler politics that persist to this day, these apparent disputes may appear puzzling or confusing.

During this thought-provoking presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to delve into questions such as what is being said, and by whom? What is the context surrounding these discussions? What might be the underlying purpose behind these dialogues? Are there root causes of these differences, and how might they be addressed or engaged?

This event promises to be an engaging and enlightening exploration of Abenaki tribal recognition, cultural identity, and the contemporary issues facing these communities. Living Earth Action Group and the Atowi Project encourages everyone, regardless of their familiarity with the subject, to join the discussion, learn more about the Abenaki culture, and gain a deeper understanding of the ongoing dynamics within the Abenaki community.

