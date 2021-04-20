BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Dr. David Deacon will discuss “Bellows Falls and the Raging ‘Canawl’: A Social History of the Bellows Falls Canal” over Rockingham Library Zoom Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. Deacon’s talk will describe the canal development, ending in 1927, and talk about the village’s mercantile development and the period of the paper mills, complete with historic photos.

Deacon moved to Bellows Falls in 1980 and graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1981. He went on to Marlboro College and then to the University of North Carolina for a master’s degree in folklore. His concentration in American history was at Syracuse University where he earned a master’s and doctorate. The Bellows Falls paper mill industry features prominently in his doctoral thesis: “Paper Town, Sense of Place in Industrial Small-Town New England 1869-1927.” He is an adjunct professor of history at SUNY and at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, N.Y. This event is free and open to the public.

To receive an invitation to this Zoom program, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270. Leave your phone number and email address. For those who do not have a computer, there is an alternative method of joining Zoom through a phone call. Please note that there might be a phone charge for this.