2024 Rockingham Old House Awards and Meeting House Preservation Town Hall

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Old House Awards have been announced, celebrating the efforts of local property owners and organizations committed to preserving historic sites in the area. This year’s honorees include P. Michael Myers, recognized for his home at 17 Westminster Terrace in Bellows Falls Village; Richard DeMuzio, for his work on 60 Green Street, also in Bellows Falls Village; Erica Daniels and Tim Wells, for their contributions to Studio 92 on Rockingham Street, near the Bellows Falls Village Square; Christine Hume, for her preservation of the Hamby-Pruden Farm on Rockingham Hill Road; and Richard and Barbara Stickney, for their stewardship of their family farm along Pleasant Valley Road.

In addition, the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust is being specially recognized for its outstanding efforts in conserving the historic landscape of northern downtown Bellows Falls. This is the first time in the nearly 30-year history of the Old House Awards that recognition is being given for historic reconstruction.

The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission will host a reception for the award winners on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 11:00 a.m., at the Rockingham Meeting House, located at 11 Meeting House Road in Rockingham Village. The public is warmly invited to attend and celebrate the significant contributions to historic preservation made by local property owners.

After the reception, there will be a town hall meeting focused on the Rockingham Meeting House Preservation Project, where a status report will be given. Construction is set to begin in the summer of 2025, with Phase 1 focusing on foundation and drainage improvements, supported by Save America’s Treasures funding. Walter Wallace, project director, noted that approvals from the National Park Service are already in place for this phase.

Since the town received a National Park Service Semiquincentennial preservation grant on Labor Day, Phase 2 planning is now underway. This phase will concentrate on conserving the building’s woodwork and plaster, with work expected to continue through 2026.

John Leppman, chair of the historic preservation commission, expressed the community’s pride in the 1787 Rockingham Meeting House, describing it as the birthplace of historic preservation in Rockingham. He highlighted its restoration in 1906 as a milestone that has set the tone for preservation efforts across the region.

Following the town hall meeting, attendees can enjoy refreshments, music, and storytelling under a tent on the west lawn. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic lunches, and to dress warmly for the cool fall weather.

The Old House Awards program is supported by the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the National Park Service. For more information, contact clg@rockbf.org.