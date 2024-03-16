Youth third spaces

REGION – The Black River Area Community Coalition (BRACC) believes that addressing the root cause of substance misuse is at the heart of positive development for young people. Projects coordinator Lauren Ingersoll has spent this past year gathering data, building relationships, and working closely with local school leaders to better understand the needs of the local youth.

BRACC looks at local and regional data to identify trends in substance use, and collects information from their own assessments to fill in the gaps. “When we look at all the data together, including the 2021 YRBS, the discussions at the Vermont Youth Opportunity forums, and qualitative feedback from the Chester community, there seems to be a general consensus on the idea of third spaces being a huge asset for young people in this area,” says Ingersoll.

The vision of a third space has quickly fostered a great deal of buy-in from the town and the Chester community at large. BRACC’s coalition team, now consisting of over 20 individuals, is exploring the feasibility of this project, meeting once a month to share resources, discuss prevention strategies, and bring ideas to the table. While they research potential building spaces and opportunities for implementation, BRACC is also rounding up GMUHS student ambassadors to bring them on board the conversation and planning process.

“From a prevention lens, a place like this could be an opportunity to reduce risk factors in teens who feel isolated, who feel like they don’t matter to the community, or who could benefit from just having a safe space to socialize, decompress, and have access to resources outside of home and school,” Ingersoll noted.

BRACC has connected with several other youth-serving organizations in southern Vermont, partnering with leaders who are starting teen center projects, and taking notes from those who are already doing it successfully. The coalition recently presented their plans to the Chester Selectboard and to outreach representatives of Bernie Sanders’ office, spreading awareness around the need to strengthen protective factors for youth, and building on the shared inspiration of individuals across the state who see the value in this effort. With the support and momentum from a network of community partners, BRACC’s coalition team continues to grow and mobilize under a shared mission for substance-free youth.

Written by Black River Area Community Coalition.