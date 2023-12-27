Winthrop Pennock joins Grace Cottage Hospital Board

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Winthrop Pennock of Townshend has joined the Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital Board of Trustees.

Pennock has been a partner with Artisanal Cellars in White River Junction, Vt., since 2011. Artisanal Cellars is a wine importation and distribution company.

Pennock’s early professional experience is in the hospitality business. He started working in kitchens after graduating from Ithaca College, working first in Colorado, then after five years returning east and enrolling at New England Culinary Institute, where he received a degree in restaurant management. He has worked at the Three Mountain Inn in Jamaica, Vt.; at the Copper Beach Inn in Essex, Conn.; and was manager of Windham Wines in Brattleboro.

The Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital Board of Trustees is responsible for developing and reviewing the hospital’s overall mission and strategy.