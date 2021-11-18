Windsor County brings in 452 pounds of unwanted medications

REGION – On Oct. 23, 2021 Windsor County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with local and state police, again participated in the DEA-led National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, resulting in 452 pounds of disposed medications collected throughout Windsor County for incineration.

Windsor County Sherriff Michael Chamberlain helps in arranging the collection and incineration of medications collected. Normally, the Sheriff’s Department collects the disposed-of medication and brings it to DEA officials to weigh. The medication is then taken for incineration by the DEA. “We want to encourage everyone to get rid of their medications, get them out of the house. The collection efforts help to keep dangerous medications out of the hands of people who struggle with substance use disorders,” he said.

Windsor County’s October collection sites yielded the following quantities: Chester 40.26 pounds; Hartford 67.78 pounds; Ludlow 37.39 pounds; Norwich 22.5 pounds; Royalton 48.5 pounds; Springfield 79.49 pounds; Vermont State Police-Royalton 28.24 pounds; Weathersfield 14.5 pounds; Windsor 63.24 pounds; and Woodstock 50.15 pounds. The total for the state of Vermont was 6,825.65 pounds.

Law Enforcement officials, healthcare professionals, and Green Peak Alliance encourage adults to lock their medications as they need them or to properly dispose of unused medications safely. For information on proper use, storage, and disposal of prescription medications, visit www.twinstatesafemeds.org.