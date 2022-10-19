William Raveis Real Estate, 2022 Coat Drive

LUDLOW, Vt. – William Raveis Real Estate Vermont Properties is seeking donations to help give the gift of warmth this winter season.

The 2022 Coat Drive begins Oct. 15. Clean outwear garments in good condition with working zippers can be dropped off at the William Raveis Real Estate Vermont Properties offices through Dec. 1. Offices are located at 29 Locust Hill Road, in Ludlow, and open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“Our Coat Drive is an annual event that provides our staff with tremendous satisfaction,” says Kathy Burns. “Being warm during the winter should not be a luxury. As a community that celebrates and endorses outdoor recreation, we need to ensure that every man, woman, and child in our region can enjoy winter sports and outdoor activities all season long.”

Outerwear donated to the 2022 Coat Drive will be distributed to local families and community members through support and assistance provided by Black River Good Neighbors.

For more information, please call 802-228-8877.