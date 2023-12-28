Wholistic Wellness Center Winter Wellness Workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Wholistic Wellness Center, 160 Wall Street in Springfield, Vt., will be hosting a six-week Winter Wellness Workshop. Every Wednesday evening, from Jan. 10 – Feb. 14, from 5:30-7 p.m., you’ll be learning new and simple “at home wellness workouts,” and new and simple ways to improve your wellness. Topics covered are varied.

“Themes and Intentions (New Year, New Start)” will give you tools to set small goals to focus attention on your intention/theme and make lasting changes – remember, how you start your day matters. “Heart Health and Staying Active” class will show how easy it is to fit 60 minutes of exercise into your day (five minute dance parties, 10 minute walk, stand, and work, etc.) and how to overcome your resistance to activity. In the “Healthy Habits Nutrition” class, you will learn healthy eating and small ways you can make your lifestyle healthier. Another class, “Connection with Yourself and Others,” will discuss relationships and service to others and community connection. The “Stress Management” class will show you ways to claim time for yourself. The last class, “Mental Health Self-care” will remind you happiness matters. Mental health is integral to physical health, so you will learn how to raise that happiness set point. You’ll talk about comfort care – pleasure and what feels luxurious to you, and how to bring those things into your everyday life.

To register, call the Wholistic Wellness Center at 802-885-1600. Be sure to leave a message so we can get back to you. You can go to our website, www.wwcvt.com, for more details on the weekly topics. In February, Cornelia Elsaesser, certified esogetic colorpuncturist and master healer, will be presenting small day workshops on using colored light healing on yourself or your family. Simple treatments for many ailments will be covered. Learn more on our website or Facebook page. All of us at the Wholistic Wellness Center wish you and your families a happy, healthy 2024.