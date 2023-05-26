Wholistic Wellness Center welcomes new practitioner

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Wholistic Wellness Center at 160 Wall Street in Springfield, Vt., is pleased to announce another new practitioner. Cornelia Elsaesser, modern day alchemist and master healer, uses a technique called esogetic colorpuncture in her practice. Esogetic colorpuncture mainly uses specific acupuncture points and other areas of the body to transfer healing colored light with the help of the body’s circulatory connections. The philosophy and origins of esogetic colorpuncture date back to ancient Chinese medicine, with an added modern touch of color and light biophysics. The main purpose of this treatment is to treat any ailments from their roots, and encourage the body to heal naturally on its own without the need of invasive surgeries and similar treatments.

Cornelia started out as a pediatric nurse in Germany. When her first child suffered from a variety of health issues in his early years, she went to a colorpuncture practitioner in her town for help. Colorpuncture helped her children so much that, in 1999, she started training in esogetic colorpuncture. Now she has a diploma in esogetic colorpuncture, which means she is certified in colorpuncture, in Kirlian diagnosis, and has done case studies and advanced trainings. She is authorized to teach a variety of classes, from certification trainings to self help classes. In 2002, she moved from Germany to Minneapolis, and began her practice in the states. After coming to visit Vermont and falling in love with the seasons and the energy, she moved here. Cornelia is the first colorpuncture practitioner in Vermont.

Cornelia can help you with stress, anxiety, hormonal imbalance, digestive problems, allergies, pain, depression, insomnia, lymphatic detoxification, or any form of disease expression. Cornelia uses an energy emission analysis camera in her practice to capture an energy reading of the client, which gives her insightful information into which level – body/matter, emotion/energy, or spirit/information – the client’s trauma, pain, or disease is blocking. With this information, she can create an effective individualized approach to facilitate healing.

Cornelia can be reached at 763-807-9866, or Love4Color1012@gmail.com.

