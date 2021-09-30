What men should know about prostate cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer, and a leading cause of cancer deaths among men in the United States. Today, one in eight men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime and, frequently, without any previous signs or symptoms.

The most common risk factor is age, since the chance of getting prostate cancer increases with age. African American men or those who have a family history of prostate cancer are at increased risk.

Men ages 55-69 years should discuss prostate screening with their doctor. Many men who have prostate cancer have no symptoms and, without screening, would never know they have the disease. Screening and early diagnosis can find cancer early and prevent prostate cancer from spreading to other places in the body.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment for screening, contact Springfield Urology at 802-886-3556.