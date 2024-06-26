Walk with Ease in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Do you want to add more steps to your daily routine? The Walk with Ease program, developed by the Arthritis Foundation, will help you make a personal walking plan with realistic goals for improved fitness.

Walk with Ease is being offered by Black River Valley Senior Center, and is open to all residents. It is a six-week program in which participants will meet twice a week. Each session will consist of a warmup, walk, and stretching component.

Materials will be provided to enable individuals to chart their progress from week one to week six, and also offer strategies to continue with a walking routine.

The group will meet on Monday and Thursday mornings, at 10 a.m., beginning on July 8, at the Black River Valley Senior Center, 10 High Street in Ludlow. Registration is required. There will be an informational meeting on Monday, July 1, at 10 a.m., at the senior center. If you are unable to attend the informational meeting or need further information, contact coordinator Kay O’Hare at 802-228-2983.