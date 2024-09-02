Volunteer opportunity with Brattleboro Area Hospice

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Brattleboro Area Hospice (BAH) still has a few openings for the fall Bereavement Program volunteer training. The training will be held on Tuesdays, Sept. 24 – Nov. 19 (skipping Oct. 8), from 3-6 p.m., at the BAH office, 191 Canal Street, Brattleboro.

This is an opportunity to work as a bereavement volunteer for one of the most compassionate and caring organizations in Windham County. Bereavement volunteers provide emotional support and companionship to individuals grieving the death loss of a loved one.

Applications are being accepted until Sept. 13. An online fillable application is available at www.brattleborohospice.org/how-you-can-help/volunteering, or you can contact the office to receive one by email or USPS.

No experience is needed, space is limited and filling up fast. We ask for a contribution to cover the cost of materials; scholarships are available. Following the 10-week training, volunteers are expected to commit to one hour per week spent with a bereaved individual. For more information, please contact Lars Hunter, bereavement program coordinator, at 802-257-0775 extension 104, or lars.hunter@brattleborohospice.org

Brattleboro Area Hospice provides a broad range of services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement, and advance care planning. Their programs reflect our community’s values of kindness, decency, and dignity. All services are free of charge and available to anyone living in Windham County or bordering New Hampshire towns. To learn more or contact staff, call us at 802-257-0775, or go online to www.brattleborohospice.org.