Valley Village staff receive long-term care awards

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – This week, three team members from Valley Village senior housing (formerly known as Valley Cares) were recognized with excellence awards at the Vermont Health Care Association’s annual award ceremony at the Spruce Peak Lodge in Stowe, Vt. Valley Village’s management and staff were awarded as Assisted Living Administrator of the Year, the Dietary and Housekeeping Services Director of the Year, and the Administrative Assistant of the Year.

The Vermont Health Care Association (VHCA) represents the state’s long-term care facilities, including nursing facilities, residential care homes, and assisted living residences. Each year they recognize employees from long-term care facilities across the state for their outstanding dedication and achievements. Nominations are reviewed based on dedication and commitment to residents, the facility, and their profession. The VHCA committee also considers the number of years candidates have worked in health care, their ability to function as team members, and efforts that go above and beyond their job descriptions.

Each of Valley Village’s award winners had been nominated in secret by the organization’s management team. This team said they could not think of anyone more deserving of this recognition than their executive director, JoAnne Blanchard. The VHCA committee agreed, and awarded Blanchard the title of Assisted Living Administrator of the Year. Blanchard came to Valley Village in 2020, in the middle of the Covid pandemic. She was looking for a challenge, and happily took on reorganizing Valley Village into the well-functioning establishment it is today. Blanchard energizes her staff and residents with an attitude of “let’s do this!” She is a team player, who will help out with whatever needs doing. She believes in the power of positivity, and shares that power with her entire team. Since her arrival at Valley Village, Blanchard has revamped and strengthened almost every department, improving efficiency, sustainability and resident service. Put simply, Blanchard has conquered every challenge that arose before her – and all for the benefit of the facility, staff and residents.

As Dietary and Housekeeping Services Director of the Year, Amanda Hescock was recognized for her unwavering commitment to the assisted living. Having worked at the assisted living for 12 years, she was employed by three different companies as kitchen management changed hands. She worked in two different departments, and eventually rose to become the director of them both. Hescock was recognized for her profound respect for all residents, her accommodating demeanor, and her flexibility as a team member.

Anyone who has walked through the doors of Valley Village’s assisted living over the past 2 ½ years can attest to Danielle St. Lawrence deserving the Administrative Assistant of the Year award. She is exceptionally helpful, and often has residents in her company as she assists them in navigating paperwork or other confusions. St. Lawrence came to Valley Village with a background in resident care, which made her particularly well suited for any challenges that might arise in this setting. She answers phones, provides tours, assists with paperwork, helps with resident activities, and much more. She is often the first person residents and their families get to know at Valley Village, and they soon find they can always turn to her when they need assistance.

These award winners were recognized for their excellence at a banquet in their honor on June 13. Although Blanchard was unable to attend due to her son’s high school graduation, Valley Village made a strong showing with nurses Heidi Carley, RN, and Mary Jo Dansereau, LPN, in attendance, along with awardees Hescock and St. Lawrence.

Becca Schaefer, Valley Village’s HR director, said that staff and residents were excited and grateful, but not shocked about the three winners. “We know how wonderful these ladies are since we get to witness them in action every day, but we couldn’t be happier to see them recognized in this way. Best in the state.”

