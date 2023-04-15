VAL names Windsor County director

WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. – Vermont Adult Learning (VAL) recently named Karen Harker as regional director for Windsor County, overseeing both the White River Junction and Springfield Learning Centers.

Harker holds a B.S. in English education from East Carolina University, and an M.A. and Ph.D. in English from the University of Birmingham’s Shakespeare Institute, located in Stratford-upon-Avon, U.K. Before joining VAL, she was a high school English teacher in both North Carolina and Vermont, and also taught undergraduate and graduate-level courses at The University of Birmingham. Harker has also been selected by the Coalition for Adult Basic Education to be a State Advocate for Adult Education Fellow (SAAEF) in 2023.

“Vermont Adult Learning and Adult Education already have my heart, and I truly feel that I have found my calling in this new role. My maternal grandmother, Mabel Chambers, never had the opportunity to graduate from high school, and I carry her story with me as I meet so many others with similar stories at our centers,” Harker shared, “the students at VAL inspire me daily through their determination and resilience, and I hope to serve them and our community in my role as regional director.”

As a regional representative of Vermont Adult Learning, the regional director (RD) builds partnerships with other organizations, employers, schools, and state agencies. The role entails ensuring the smooth operation of all aspects of the learning center, including effective delivery of educational and workforce development services. The RD is also part of the Vermont Adult

Learning Leadership Team, helping to develop and implement organization-wide initiatives. Programs across all of VAL’s learning centers include Adult Basic Education and High School Completion, English Language Learning, and Career and Workforce Development.

Vermont Adult Learning’s Mission is to create an innovative, inclusive, and equitable learning environment that provides personalized opportunities for education and career development for Vermont residents by building relationships, strengthening communities, and fostering lifelong learning. To learn more, visit www.vtadultlearning.org.