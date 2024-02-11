TOPS holds annual awards

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Founded more than 70 years ago, Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) offers successful weight loss and support from weekly meetings. The Bellows Falls chapter held an awards ceremony recently, crowning our best loser for 2023, and honoring all the losses within the group. Recongnition of members’ achievements is a large part of our chapters.

We offer weekly meetings, with members learning weight control and overall wellness. If you wish to join a meeting, find meeting information at www.tops.org.