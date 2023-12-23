Theresa Southworth retires after 48 years at Gill Home

LUDLOW, Vt. – Theresa Southworth devoted a “Lifetime of Service” to the residents and staff of the Gill Home, starting her career part time in 1975, and officially ending her tenure at the Dec. 14 board of directors meeting. For the past 11 years, Southworth has been the administrator leading the facility with professionalism and grace. In June of 2023, The Gill Odd Fellows Home of Vermont, under the administration of Southworth and director of nursing January Reichert, was presented the Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award by the American College of Health Care Administrators, an award for which only 2% of facilities nationwide qualify.

At a retirement luncheon held in her honor, various persons including former employees, current employees, and board members shared countless accolades, and lauded the impact Southworth has made to their professional lives. “She was always available, would listen intently, and support you to make sure you were able to provide the best possible care to the residents.” “I am the person I am today because of Theresa’s commitment to me. She set the example.”

At the reception, attended by her husband Peter and other members of her family, Southworth was presented with a beautiful plaque and gift certificate by the board, an inscribed clock by her colleagues, and a beautiful poinsettia by the new administrator Maegan McElwain. Board member George O. Thomson concluded the festivities by accentuating that Theresa had been physically in the building for 48 years, and the board wanted her presence and legacy to continue forever, so they named the dining room in her honor. The Southworth Dining Room signage will remind everyone for years to come of the impact she had on the facility. “Theresa Southworth will forever be a part of the Gill Home.”