The benefits of Springfield Food Co-op membership

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Food Co-op is a consistent source of reasonably priced, natural, local, and organic foods and products. When you shop at the co-op, you’re not only doing something great for your personal health, you’re doing good for the local community, and for the planet.

Buying from local farmers and suppliers helps to build a strong and sustainable economy by keeping dollars in our community. Local food tastes better, and has more nutritional value than food shipped hundreds or thousands of miles. Organic production has far fewer negative environmental impacts on soil, water, and air than conventional farming; and eating organic whole foods has countless human health benefits.

When you shop at the co-op, you get to know your neighbors, and the people who grow and make your food.

The co-op is owned by its members. As a member, you have the option of attending the Annual Meeting, and voting on co-op issues and for the board of directors. Members may also serve as a member of the board, or participate in other volunteer activities.

Membership is a low, one-time fee per household. There are no annual membership dues. To join, simply stop by the store and fill out the new member form. Your membership benefits start immediately.

The co-op also offers a Food for All discount program for those who qualify, allowing a full co-op membership with an extended payment plan, and discounts throughout the store. This program was originally implemented in 2017 as part of the Community Roots Outreach Projects (CROPs) and the co-op’s desire to do more for the local community.

If you already receive one of the following benefits, you are automatically eligible for our program: 3SquaresVT, SNAP, WIC, or SSI. Or, if you are working with one of our community partners – Springfield Area Parent Child Center, Springfield Family Center, and SEVCA – you can ask them for a letter that verifies your eligibility.

Please stop in and pick up one of our brochures for more information, and for an application, or email info@springfieldfood.coop.

Article provided by Springfield Food Co-op.