Taylor Claflin receives Neal Nursing Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 19th annual Eileen Austin Neal Memorial Scholarship for Nursing of $1,000 was awarded to Taylor Claflin of Springfield, Vt., to attend the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. “I have wanted to be a nurse for as long as I can remember. I have this passion for helping people,” says Taylor.

Eileen Austin Neal was a registered nurse at Springfield Hospital for 64 years, retiring in 2005. She was the first recipient of the hospital’s George F. Leland Community Health Award in 2003. In 2004, the Hospital established the Eileen Austin Neal Spirit of Nursing Award, given to a staff nurse, in recognition of her many years of dedicated service.

Upon her death in February 2006, at the request of Eileen’s family, Springfield Hospital established the nursing scholarship fund in her name with gifts received in her memory from Eileen’s family, as well as from community members.

“As a member of the Austin family, we congratulate Taylor and wish her much success with her passion of becoming a nurse,” says Robert Austin of Springfield, Vt., son of Eileen Austin Neal.

“The family and friends of Eileen have been very generous in supporting this scholarship, and are proud to keep the memory of Eileen alive in this way. Supporting the education of our young people is essential, and Springfield Hospital is honored to be a part of awarding this scholarship,” says Robert Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.