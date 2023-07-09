Tai Chi returns at Black River Senior Center

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Senior Center will be offering Tai Chi classes, hosted by Helena Wu, a certified Tai Chi instructor, starting in August, on Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This beginner level class is based on Dr. Paul Lam’s “Balance and Fall Prevention” techniques. Tai Chi is a steady, rhythmic series of motions that use the whole body. Movements can be modified to meet a student’s individual needs, and chairs are provided for the mobility challenged. Anyone with the desire to strengthen body, mind, and spirit may participate. Side effects may include increased energy and inner peace. Classes are free and limited to 10 participants. Registration is required. For more information, contact the Black River Valley Senior Center at 10 High Street in Ludlow, 802-228-7421, or Helena Wu at 802-289-7369.