Tai Chi classes return to Black River Valley Senior Center

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Valley Senior Center presents the return of Tai Chi classes for the summer, starting Monday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. This hour-long, eight-week class will be held outside, weather permitting.

This beginner-level class is based on Dr. Paul Lam’s “Balance and Fall Prevention” techniques. Tai Chi is a steady, rhythmic series of motions that uses the whole body. Movements can be modified to meet students’ individual needs, and chairs are provided for mobility challenges. Anyone with the desire to strengthen body, mind, and spirit may participate. Side effects may include increased energy and inner peace.

Class is free and limited to 10 participants. Registration required and available at the Black River Valley Senior Center, 10 High St., Ludlow, Vt., or call 802-228-7421.