Tai Chi and Qi Gong group at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – A Tai Chi and Qi Gong group will begin meeting on Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Rockingham Library in the Top Floor Meeting Room. A second meeting will follow the next Friday at the same time and place. The number of subsequent sessions will be based on attendance and interest. There is no fee for these meetings. No special equipment or clothing is required.

Qi Gong means “healthy breath cultivation” in Chinese. It is an ancient Taoist exercise system of moderate strenuousness that emphasizes relaxation, balance, body awareness, and breathing. Both beginners and those with experience are welcome. The group will focus on parts of the version of tai chi developed by Cheng Man-ch’ing as well as other qi gong exercises. If interested, contact John at johnrbo@sover.net, call 802-869-2961, or come to the first group on Sept. 23.