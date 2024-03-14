Supporting a child with ADHD

REGION – Many children struggle with academics and/or behaviors. It is important to identify why a child is struggling. Some struggle to stay attentive in class and are distracted. Another common issue for children is being fidgety, and/or being impatient and impulsive. They require redirection and reminders, and struggle with time management and organizational skills. These children may be smart, but don’t succeed due to this. This can lead to low self-esteem and confidence.

Sometimes children can benefit from accommodations and supports in school and at home. Simple things that can help, including extra time on exams or assignments and preferential seating, more frequent breaks, movement breaks, exercise, etc. Finding the right accommodations is important, as every child is unique.

There is often much misinformation circulated regarding the use of medications for ADHD. The goal of using medication is to help the child learn and grow by helping them be able to focus better, sit still longer, and be more organized. Another goal of treatment with medication is to improve overall everyday functioning. It can also be helpful in improving self-esteem and confidence, which provides its own longterm benefits. When used properly, medications for ADHD do not cause addiction or dependence. The correct medication should not change the child’s mood or personality. It is important not to use sedating medications, as children need to be more alert and focused, and able to participate better in class and in social activities. There are many types of medication that can be used, but medication is not the appropriate treatment for everyone. Giving a brief two-week trial with a low dose of medication may help a parent decide if this is right for their child. Medication is one of many tools we can use to help these children.

Having ADHD can be difficult for kids. Success comes from supporting these children through their difficulties in an encouraging and caring manner, while helping them understand themselves. Reminding them that they can be very successful, and that we are here to help them achieve their goals, will be an important start to healthy and successful treatment.

Dr. Henry Hasson is a child neurologist trained at AECOM in New York. He diagnoses and treats children with ADHD, autism, developmental disorders, seizures, headaches, etc. He is based in Ludlow, and telemedicine appointments can be scheduled throughout the state of Vermont. Appointments are available without long waits and without the need to travel. For more information, visit www.hassonmd.com, or email henry@hassonmd.com.