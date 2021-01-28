Springfield Town Library’s new snowshoe lending program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library has added snowshoes to its nontraditional lending collection. Library Director Sue Dowdell said she “is excited to bring this additional opportunity for the community to enjoy the outdoors this winter.”

Dowdell collaborated with Laura Jensen, lifestyle medicine program coordinator at Springfield Health Center and program manager of RiseVT Windsor County, to obtain grant funding for the snowshoes.

“RiseVT and Springfield Health Center are proud to sponsor Springfield Library’s snowshoe program,” said Jensen after seeing the snowshoes, which are now ready for check out. “I think they are a wonderful thing for the community.”

According to Dowdell, the grant funding allowed the library to purchase 12 pairs of snowshoes in various sizes for patrons to borrow, along with some associated reading materials. Sizes vary according to weight, with the smallest for those who are 30-70 pounds and the largest for those who are up to 250 pounds. Each snowshoe set has a carrying bag and poles.

Library patrons, 18 years of age and older, can reserve the snowshoes in advance by calling the library at 802-885-3108. They can be checked out for four days. Patrons can also receive a guide to the animal tracks they may see while out on trails.

RiseVT, a population health initiative funded by the state of Vermont, is dedicated to creating healthy, safe, and happy places to live throughout Vermont. Springfield Health Center is proud to collaborate with RiseVT to support innovative programs that serve to enrich the lives of the residents of Springfield.