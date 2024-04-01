Springfield Rotary to hold diaper drive in April

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Throughout the month of April, Springfield Rotary Club is sponsoring a diaper drive to benefit the diaper bank at Springfield Area Parent Child Center. Any size and any brand will be accepted. Please drop them off at the following locations in Springfield: Community Bank, Edward Jones (River Street), M&T Bank, Springfield Town Library, State Farm Insurance, and VTel.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects, both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.