SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has a supply of Covid-19 self-test kits provided by the Vermont Department of Health. The public is invited to come to the library to receive up to four free at-home antigen test kits (that is eight tests total) while supplies last. Contact the library at 802-885-3108 for more information.

For more information, please contact Sue Dowdell, library director, at the Springfield Town Library, at 802-885-3018, or email springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com.