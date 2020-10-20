Springfield Hospital welcomes two urology physicians

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is pleased to welcome two urology physicians who recently joined Leanne Alexander, PA-C, and the urology staff at Springfield Urology.

Amichai D. Kilchevsky, M.D., received his medical degree from the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. and completed his urology residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital, in New Haven, Conn. Dr. Kilchevsky is board certified by the American Board of Urology.

Ramiro Madden-Fuentes, M.D., received his medical degree, with honors, from Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, and completed his residency in Urologic Surgery at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C. Dr. Madden-Fuentes is board certified by the American Board of Urology.

Leanne Alexander, PA-C, joined our Urology practice in January 2019. She received her Master of Science in physician assistant studies from the University of New England, Portland, Maine, and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Leanne currently holds ACLS, PALS, ATLS and BLS certifications from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“We are pleased to welcome Drs. Kilchevsky and Madden-Fuentes to Springfield Urology–and to bring the skills of these experienced urology professionals to our region,” commented Michelle Johnson, director of Specialty Practice Operations for Springfield Hospital.

Springfield Urology is currently scheduling appointments for new and existing patients. For more information, please visit our website at www.springfieldurology.org. To schedule an appointment, please call 802-886-3556.