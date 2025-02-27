Springfield Hospital welcomes new director of rehabilitation services

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is pleased to welcome Anna Hinman, PT, DPT, as director of rehabilitation services, effective Feb. 10.

Hinman is a highly skilled physical therapist with extensive experience in both outpatient and home health care. She graduated from the University of New England in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, and earned her doctorate in physical therapy from Sacred Heart University in 2013.

Hinman began her career as an outpatient physical therapist in the Upper Valley, where she specialized in sports injuries, vertigo and concussion management, TMJ, and prenatal and postnatal care. She played a key role in the development of an occupational health program, becoming a certified ergonomic specialist and health coach.

In 2019, Hinman transitioned to home health care, where she quickly advanced to the role of clinical manager and subsequently quality manager. In her leadership roles, she managed and supervised clinicians across various disciplines, and provided oversight of care plans for patients in many underserved communities. As quality manager, she was responsible for data collection and presentation to leadership and the board of directors, QAPI implementation, and outcome assessment and improvement.

Outside of her professional life, Hinman is equally busy and dedicated. She lives with her husband, three children, and their corgi Willow. She enjoys coaching her children’s soccer teams, and actively participates in the parent teacher organization.