Springfield Hospital welcomes Ian Odigie, DPM

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is pleased to welcome Ian Odigie, DPM to Springfield Podiatry.

Dr. Odigie received his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from the College of Podiatry Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., with a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Physiology. He completed his residency training in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, Mich. and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle at Hahneman University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa.

Dr. Odigie is currently accepting new patients at Springfield Podiatry. Please call to schedule an appointment at 802-885-5600.