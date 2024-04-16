Springfield Hospital recognizes National Doctors’ Day with donations

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – This year, Springfield Hospital and its medical staff recognized National Doctors’ Day by matching donations, from Springfield Hospital and the medical staff, to benefit three local charities chosen by the medical staff.

Springfield Hospital recognized National Doctors’ Day on March 30. The organizations chosen by the medical staff to receive donations included the Vermont Foodbank, Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA), and Turning Point. Each organization received a $1,000 donation in honor of Springfield Hospital’s medical staff, and their efforts and ongoing commitment to the health and wellbeing of our region.

“Each of these local charities play a vital role in service to people throughout our region,” commented Robert Adcock, Springfield Hospital chief executive officer. “On behalf of the medical staff and employees at Springfield Hospital, we extend our thanks for your dedication to your individual missions,” continued Adcock.