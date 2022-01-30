Springfield Hospital program receives donation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. –Springfield Hospital’s Adult Day Service has received a generous donation from the staff of the Vermont Packinghouse, located in North Springfield, Vt. This donation will be used to purchase items for the Adult Day Service’s activity program for the clients.

“We are very grateful for this donation,” says Sue Pollard, Adult Day Service Director. “The clients look forward to the various creative activities that we offer and this donation will be used to enhance our program,” continues Pollard.

The Adult Day Service Program offers an affordable program, which participants refer to as “A Home Away from Home.” The Program helps adults over the age of 18 face the challenges associated with aging and disability, frailty, isolation, and physical or cognitive impairment. The cost-effective program includes a variety of health, social, and supportive services to help participants enhance wellness and maintain independence.

For more information on the Adult Day Service Program, 266 River Street, Springfield, VT, call Sue Pollard at 802-885-9881.