Springfield Hospital Diagnostic Imaging Open House

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital’s diagnostic imaging (radiology) department is pleased to host the upcoming Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce Mixer on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. This event is open to chamber members and the public.

Over the past few years, Springfield Hospital has made a substantial investment in upgrading the MRI, nuclear medicine, fluoroscopy, echocardiogram, and digital X-ray units, as well as a new C-arm for X-ray use in the operating room, and portable X-ray unit for use in the emergency department and inpatient care unit. Come and learn more about the new diagnostic imaging equipment at Springfield Hospital, as staff guide you on a tour of the department. Springfield Hospital staff collaborate with Dartmouth Health, whose radiologists read the exams based on their protocols, and the results are shared with your doctor.

Please join us to learn more about all that is new in diagnostic imaging at Springfield Hospital, as staff guide you on a tour of the department. Refreshments will be served. Attendees are encouraged to use the front entrance of the hospital, and a staff member will escort you to the reception area on Level B.

Please RSVP to the mixer event by contacting Taylor at the Springfield Chamber of Commerce. Visit www.springfieldvt.com/event-details/october-member-mixer, or call 802-885-2779.

For more information about the diagnostic imaging department, contact Hayley Druschel, director of diagnostic imaging, at 802-885-7324, or visit www.springfieldhospital.org/radiology-diagnostic-imaging.