Springfield Gynecology introduces Acessa

SPRINGFIELD,Vt. – Springfield Gynecology is the first clinic in Vermont to introduce the Acessa procedure, an innovative and minimally-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment for women suffering from symptomatic uterine fibroids.

Fibroids are painful growths within the uterus that range in size and can cause reproductive health issues. Some common symptoms include heavy periods, stomach swelling and bloating, leg and back pain, stomach and pelvic pain, digestive changes, anemia, pain during sex, and frequent urination.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, fibroids affect up to 80% of women by the time they reach age 50, and can disproportionately impact black women, who often have a larger number of fibroids that occur at a younger age.

Advances in medicine have led to several treatment options for fibroids – including minimally-invasive surgeries like laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation, laparoscopic myomectomy, and hysteroscopic myomectomy. These treatments work by removing or shrinking the fibroid, which can relieve the frequently painful symptoms caused by fibroids.

The Acessa procedure is designed to focus treatment solely on the fibroid, without damaging healthy tissues. Acessa is performed under general anesthesia, and requires only three small abdominal incisions. The procedure applies radiofrequency energy to destroy fibroids, which are re-absorbed by the surrounding tissue. Acessa allows the surgeon to relieve symptoms without removing the uterus. Patients go home the same day with little pain, and enjoy rapid return to normal activities within four to five days.

Dr. Balkcom and Dr. Cotter of Springfield Gynecology report many women suffer from fibroid symptoms and are looking for relief. However, they want less invasive treatment options with shorter recovery times. Acessa is an excellent alternative ,and Springfield Gynecology is now making this surgical approach readily available to women throughout the region.

For more information about Acessa, or to arrange a consultation with Balkcom and Cotter, contact Springfield Gynecology at 802-885-7561 to schedule an appointment. No primary care referral is required.